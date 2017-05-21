Kane hits another hat-trick as Spurs score SEVEN against Hull

Spurs ended the season by scoring 13 goals in their final two matches: Getty

Harry Kane’s hat-trick helped Tottenham finish the season with a flourish against a hapless Hull City side.

Kane’s tally of 29 goal ensures he will end the season as the league’s top-scorer, while Dele Alli, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld also registered as Spurs were ruthless against their relegated hosts.

Sam Clucas’s second-half strike was a rare highlight for the home fans.

Kane followed in golden footsteps by becoming only the fifth player to finish as the Premier League’s top scorer in successive seasons. He joins esteemed company in Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie.

Spurs will wonder what might have been if Kane had been available all season. His remarkable tally was reached despite missing 13 matches through injury and his absence coincided with Tottenham’s worst run of the season, when they won just one in 10 matches in the autumn.

Two goals in less than three minutes added to Kane’s tally against Hull. The first came when Alfred N’Diaye was caught in possession and Christian Eriksen’s pass found Kane 20 yards out on his left foot. The low drilled finish gave David Marshall no chance.

Two minutes and 39 seconds later, Kane made it two, finishing from inside the six-yard box after Kieran Tripper’s cushioned volley across the face of goal after Eric Dier’s raking pass.

View photos Kane rifles the ball beyond Marshall (Getty) More

With relegation was confirmed last week, Hull’s season limped to a finish and they face a summer of uncertainty.

Key players such as Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson are expected to leave in the transfer window and it looks increasingly unlikely that Marco Silva, their impressive head coach, will be in the dugout on the opening day of the new season.

In his programme notes, Silva apologised to Hull’s fans for being unable to “achieve their miracle season”. They were rooted to the foot of the table when he arrived in January but gave themselves hope – albeit in vain - with six wins from seven home matches before the damaging defeat by Sunderland earlier this month.

View photos Trippier congratulates Kane after his second (Getty) More

The ultimate goal might not have been reached, but Silva’s work has endeared him to the Hull fans while enhancing his own reputation. It took less than 30 seconds for the home fans to air their views with chants of “Marco Silva, we want you to stay”.

Read More