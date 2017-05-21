Tottenham striker Harry Kane wins the Premier League's Golden Boot for the second season in a row

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in Tottenham’s final day victory against Hull, finishing the Premier League season with 29 goals and retaining the Golden Boot.

The Spurs striker and England international trailed Romelu Lukaku by two goals heading into the penultimate match of the season, but scored four times against Leicester to move into the lead.

He then struck three times against already relegated Hull to end up with 29 Premier League goals – three more than the 25 he managed last season.

Lukaku managed to score in Everton’s match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to finish with 25 goals, while Alexis Sanchez netted in the same match to end up on 24 goals for the season.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero meanwhile scored twice in Manchester City’s match against Watford to finish with 20 goals for the season, meaning he shares fourth-place on the top-scorers list with Chelsea’s Diego Costa.

View photos Kane has enjoyed another superb season at Spurs (Getty) More

Kane’s haul of 29 goals is particularly impressive considering that he has suffered two serious injuries this season and has only featured in 30 league matches for Tottenham this season. He also averages a goal far more frequently than his strike rivals.

The 23-year-old now has a very impressive total of 78 goals in 113 Premier League matches for Tottenham, and after his match-winning performance against Leicester he revealed he had set himself the target of reaching 100 goals by the end of next season.

View photos Kane is the first Englishman to win successive awards since Michael Owen (Getty) More

“It would be a fantastic achievement,” Kane said at the end of the match.

“I said to someone the other day it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season.

“The biggest thing I'm proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals [in all competitions] is a big achievement.”