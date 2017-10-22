US Grand Prix 2017: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what odds of a Lewis Hamilton win?

What is it?

It's the United States Grand Prix and the 17th race of the 2017 season.

When is it?

It is on Sunday October 22 - ie today.

What time does the race start?

It starts at 8:00pm BST, or 2:00pm local time.

What TV channel is it on?

As always Sky Sports F1 will have all the action from Texas, as Lewis Hamilton bids to claim his fourth championship, with coverage starting at 6:30pm.

Channel 4 will also be showing the race and will be bringing you all the action from 7:00pm.

How does the title race stand?

Hamilton and Mercedes hold the advantage ahead of their trip to America, with the Briton leading nearest rival by 59 points after taking his eighth win of the season in Japan a fortnight ago.

If Vettel fails to finish fifth or higher, then a win would make the Stevenage-born driver the most successful Brit in the sport after matching Sir Jackie Stewart's three titles in 2015. The 32-year-old could also lift the title if he finished second and Vettel is ninth or lower and his teammate, Valtteri Bottas no higher than third.

There are still 100 points available and the German driver will be determined to cut the deficit between the two this weekend.

You can find the full title permutations here.

What happened in qualifying?

Lewis Hamilton will start the United States Grand Prix from pole position after blitzing his rivals in Austin on Saturday.

Hamilton, who could be crowned champion here on Sunday, has been in scintillating form this weekend topping every practice session before storming to the top of the timings in qualifying, too.

The 32-year-old British driver will be joined on the the front row by his championship rival Sebastian Vettel with Valtteri Bottas, in the sister Mercedes, third on the grid.

Hamilton will win the title at the Circuit of the Americas if he triumphs in Sunday's race and Vettel fails to finish in the top five.