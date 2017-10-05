World Cup 2018 draw: When is it, what teams are in it, who are the seeds, how does it work, rules, venues

The draw will decide who faces who in the World Cup group stages: Getty

We are close to finding out the identities of all the countries who have confirmed their place in Russia next summer and the next step is the World Cup 2018 draw, and who awaits…

What is it?

This is the draw for the Group Stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer, which will be held from the 14th of June to 15th July.

When is the World Cup draw?

The draw takes place in Moscow, the capital city of Russia, at the Kremlin Palace, on 1st December. The ceremony will take place in front of 6,000 spectators.

Who will England be drawn against?

World Cup 2018 teams list

As of 3rd October, the teams to have already qualified are: Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

How does the World Cup draw work?

A total of 32 teams will feature in the draw, with 31 progressing via the qualifying stages with Russia making up the numbers as the host nation. All 32 will be split into four pots based on their Fifa world rankings. Pot 1 containing Russia and the seven highest-ranked teams, Pot 2 containing the next eight highest ranked as so on and so forth.