The Ashes: Peter Handscomb hopes dizzying Bangladesh heat has prepared him for mental toil of facing England

Peter Handscomb retched and he heaved. He battled dizzy spells and lost over four kilograms through dehydration.

But he laboured on and his knock of 82 in Chittagong helped Australia to series-levelling victory against Bangladesh.

Handscomb made his Test debut less than a year ago but is desperate to secure his place in the squad for the upcoming Ashes. This knock, produced in incredible heat and humidity, won’t have done his chances any harm and Handscomb believes that he has taken a big step towards playing England this winter.

"Definitely. More mentally than anything else I can always look back on that now and say I've done that," the 26-year-old told local media.

"If I can survive in heat like that, I can survive in heat at the Gabba or the WACA.

"I don't think I had anything left in the body to throw up. I was trying to take in liquid but the more I took in the sicker I felt.

"It was just a really weird feeling ... it almost makes you focus more on the ball, because you didn't want the weather to be the one that got you out."

Handscomb's knock has been compared to Dean Jones's famous 210 against India during the tied 1986 test in Chennai when the former Australia batsman vomited repeatedly and lost control of his bodily functions.

"Deano messaged me that night," Handscomb said. "He said 'mate, jeez, it looked hot over there but not as hot as Madras.'"

Handscomb has enjoyed an impressive start to his international career with two centuries and an average of 53.07 in his first 10 tests since his debut against South Africa last November.

He will hope to further enhance his CV against old foes England.

"It's hard to say it's just another test series, being an Ashes," he said.

"This is essentially the pinnacle of test cricket.

"There's almost that little bit extra on each ball, each run, each wicket."