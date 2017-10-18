Dulwich Hamlet face bankruptcy if they can't raise £150,000 in a fortnight

Dulwich are facing bankruptcy after being caught in the middle of a row between Southwark Council and Meadow Residential: Duncan Jones

Dulwich Hamlet face bankruptcy after a court gave the south London club 14 days to find £150,000 to continue their fight to build a new stadium.

One of the best-supported clubs in non-league football and known for developing players, Dulwich are caught in the middle of a row between Southwark Council and Meadow Residential, the firm which wants to build housing on the site of the club's current ground at Champion Hill.

Monday's court ruling concerns Dulwich's request to renew their lease on Green Dale, some adjoining land which includes an artificial pitch.

This land is crucial to the Dulwich Hamlet/Meadow redevelopment plan as it is where the club's new 4,000-capacity ground will be built - by Meadow - before the Hamlet are handed over to their fans, free of debt.

Unhappy with Meadow's plans for the wider site, worth at least £80million, Southwark Council is blocking Dulwich's request to renew the lease on Green Dale, which the local authority owns.

With the club losing more than £100,000 a year, the council has sought and been granted "security of costs", effectively a deposit on any costs the council would be owed by Dulwich if the club lose the lease case when it goes to court in December.

A defeat then would cost Dulwich more like £450,000 but the club cannot afford the £150,000 security of costs bill and are once again left to rely on Meadow's stomach for the battle with the council.

