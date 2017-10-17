Newcastle fans will rejoice at Mike Ashley's plans to sell up, but history has taught us to be cautious with what he says
So, Newcastle United are officially up for sale. We are apparently nearing the end of the Mike Ashley era. After ten years of blunders, mistakes, insults, relegations and cost cutting – and one sixth-place finish in the Premier League – one of the most unpopular owners in English football has finally confirmed he wants to sever ties with Tyneside.
On the face of things, this can only be good news for those who have endured his decade at St James’ Park; those who have gone to so many games and watched with gritted teeth; those who have stayed loyal to the club, even though they despised him, his methods, his attitude and the way he had turned such a proud football institution into an extension of his low budget sport shop empire.
A man who made Newcastle so difficult to love finally wants to end this dysfunctional, sometimes abusive, relationship for good. Few will be sorry to see him leave, but they should be wary of getting their hopes up. Not yet, not when Ashley has been here before, not when the club he bought back in 2007 has effectively always been up for sale.
There have been the occasional denials. In fact, it was only three years ago that Ashley gave his first interview as Newcastle owner to insist the club was not for sale “at any price” and that he would not consider leaving until they had won a trophy or qualified for the Champions League. The Magpies were relegated 12 months later. A year on, and with the club back in the top flight, he announced he wanted to sell up before Christmas.
So, what has changed? Well, Ashley is actively looking to sell for the first time in years, but we have basically known that since June. In reality, all that he has done, via an official club statement, is stress that he wants to find a buyer before the end of the year so that the new owners can give manager Rafa Benitez money to spend in January. Why?
Well, that might have more to do with putting pressure on those who have expressed an interest than keeping supporters up to date with events. It may also have been designed to see if there is anyone else out there with the money to tempt him to sell. The more interested parties there are, the higher the price he can demand for it. It’s always about getting the best deal with Ashley. That is what gets him out of bed in the morning.
However, this is not the first time Ashley has put the club up for sale and advertised the fact in public. He did so in the summer of 2008, shortly after the resignation of Kevin Keegan as manager had put him on the wrong side of a civil war with supporters. He did so again following relegation in 2009, when the asking price was just £100m.
On both occasions, buyers backed off amid rumours that Ashley was difficult to deal with. The goalposts were moved so many times, according to one source, that they must have been on wheels.
Until Ashley gets the deal he wants, he will not sell. It really is that black and white as far as he is concerned. It always has been. Ironically, a man who has tried to do everything on the cheap since he took control of Newcastle will not let anyone take it from him cheaply.
Which brings us on to Amanda Staveley, the woman who appears to be at the front of the queue of prospective buyers. Her interest is genuine and, as the public face of the PCP Capital Partners firm, which is understood to control up to£30billion of Middle Eastern wealth, she is a serious player.
If Staveley decides to she wants to buy Newcastle a deal could happen relatively swiftly, but only if she is prepared to give Ashley what he wants. Although there have been claims the asking price has been lowered to less than £400m, others insist it remains around the £450m mark.
There is much to be thrashed out around the negotiating table. The problem is, those talks have not really started yet. There has been very little progress, as far as we know, although the signing of Non-Disclosure Agreements means details are bound to be sketchy.
Worryingly, Staveley has other clubs of interest. Newcastle are an attractive proposition and some would argue – including me – that they are the last Premier League club worth buying if you want to challenge for silverware, but that does not mean a more attractive alternative won’t appear. After all, Staveley has tried to buy Liverpool twice and failed. Is she also playing a game?
If Ashley wants to do the decent thing – and the statement suggests he does – then there is a real chance a deal will happen before the end of the year. But, history tells us, to be cautious. We have been here before and Ashley did not go anywhere.