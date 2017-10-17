Newcastle fans will rejoice at Mike Ashley's plans to sell up, but history has taught us to be cautious with what he says

This is not the first time Mike Ashley has put the club up for sale - Getty Images Europe

So, Newcastle United are officially up for sale. We are apparently nearing the end of the Mike Ashley era. After ten years of blunders, mistakes, insults, relegations and cost cutting – and one sixth-place finish in the Premier League – one of the most unpopular owners in English football has finally confirmed he wants to sever ties with Tyneside.

On the face of things, this can only be good news for those who have endured his decade at St James’ Park; those who have gone to so many games and watched with gritted teeth; those who have stayed loyal to the club, even though they despised him, his methods, his attitude and the way he had turned such a proud football institution into an extension of his low budget sport shop empire.

A man who made Newcastle so difficult to love finally wants to end this dysfunctional, sometimes abusive, relationship for good. Few will be sorry to see him leave, but they should be wary of getting their hopes up. Not yet, not when Ashley has been here before, not when the club he bought back in 2007 has effectively always been up for sale.

There have been the occasional denials. In fact, it was only three years ago that Ashley gave his first interview as Newcastle owner to insist the club was not for sale “at any price” and that he would not consider leaving until they had won a trophy or qualified for the Champions League. The Magpies were relegated 12 months later. A year on, and with the club back in the top flight, he announced he wanted to sell up before Christmas.

So, what has changed? Well, Ashley is actively looking to sell for the first time in years, but we have basically known that since June. In reality, all that he has done, via an official club statement, is stress that he wants to find a buyer before the end of the year so that the new owners can give manager Rafa Benitez money to spend in January. Why?