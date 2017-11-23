Slaven Bilic rejects chance to become West Brom's new manager

Slaven Bilic has turned down the chance to become West Bromwich Albion’s new head coach. The 49-year-old former West Ham United manager was approached this week to see whether he wanted to hold talks but is understood to have indicated it is too early for him to return to football.

Albion's Chinese owner, Guochuan Lai, was interested in speaking to Bilic as he looks to appoint a successor to Tony Pulis, who was sacked on Monday following a dismal run of form and with the fans having turned against him. Albion want to appoint a manager with Premier League experience and Bilic emerged as a possible contender for them. The Croatian is currently spending time with his family after being sacked by West Ham at the beginning of the month and would like to take some time off until the New Year before deciding his next move.

Despite losing his job at West Ham, where he was in the final year of his contract, Bilic did well at the club, steering them to seventh in the league in his first season in charge and 11th in the last campaign. However, he endured a difficult start to this season and the pressure eventually told with defeat at home to Liverpool before the last international break.

Another ex-West Ham manager, Alan Pardew, is still favourite to take over at West Brom. He has been out of management for 11 months since being sacked by Crystal Palace but had previously worked with Albion's technical director Nicky Hammond at Reading. However, Lai's approach to Bilic indicates that Pardew is not the only candidate who has been considered.

Meanwhile, Pulis’ assistant, Gary Megson, is set to take charge of Saturday’s match away to Tottenham Hotspur, which will be his first Premier League fixture in charge since December 2009.

Gary Megson takes West Brom training Credit: GETTY IMAGES