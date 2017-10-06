Australia could do far worse than recalling Peter Siddle - the magnificent corned beef sandwich of a man

Mike Hussey tells a story about the late Phillip Hughes, taken from the young batsman’s first Test at Johannesburg in 2009. Steyn had dismissed him for a fourth-ball duck, and after stumps he gave a television interview in which he jokingly regretted getting Hughes out before he had a chance to give the debutant a proper working over, and maybe leave a few bruises. Walking past, just within earshot, unbeknown to Steyn – and indeed, unbeknown to anyone else at that time – was Hughes’s friend Peter Siddle.

Two days later it was Steyn’s turn to bat, and when he saw who was emerging from the pavilion, Siddle immediately asked to bowl around the wicket. What followed was the most savage flurry of short-pitched bumpers anyone had ever seen Siddle bowl. At one stage, Hussey remembered, Siddle strolled down the wicket, fixed Steyn with a glare and barked: “That’s what you get for going after my mate.”

Understandably, it is a story that is usually deployed to illuminate the all-too-brief life of Hughes, the even-tempered Macksville kid for whom you instinctively wanted to root for. But I wonder if it doesn’t tell us more about Siddle: this magnificent, gnawed corned beef sandwich of a man, the stalwart fast bowler with a fire-red streak, a vaguely unhinged air and an unshakeable sense of mateship.





Siddle is both good cop and bad cop, occasionally in the same innings, sometimes even in the same over. You can imagine Siddle rescuing a drowning cat from a swollen river. Equally, you can imagine him drowning that same cat in that same river with those same brawny, wood-chopping arms. Either way, you get the feeling the cat had it coming.

And so to next month’s Ashes series, an encounter in which Siddle was expected to play little or no part. And yet might, of course. He has only just recovered from 11 months out with a back injury. The much-touted Big Four of Australian fast bowling – Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson – seemed to have their Ashes needs taken care of. And yet the news that Pattinson will miss the series – with his own back injury – has created a vacancy. Lock up your tail-enders. Put the children to bed. Stock the dressing room with vegan snack foods. Sidds is ready to answer the call.