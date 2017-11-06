Mohamed Salah is the signing of the season, but one improvement could make Liverpool challengers again

One minute, Mohamed Salah can be an utterly thrilling player, the next an utterly frustrating one. The Egyptian has the ability to turn a match on its head in a moment or blow an opponent out of the water with his combination of frightening pace and incisive running. He also has the ability to miss when it seems far easier to score.

Liverpool supporters already love him nonetheless, voting Salah as the club's player of the month at every time of asking since August, but they know too well that he squanders chances.

Take the victory over Arsenal at Anfield earlier this season. In the opening stages, a few yards out and at a generous angle, Salah had a choice of how to open the scoring, with the visitors' goal gaping as the ball broke to him at the far post. He hit it straight at Petr Cech. In the second half though, with Liverpool already 2-0 ahead, he took the ball in his own half, already essentially one-on-one with Cech. Salah sprinted up towards the Kop, maintained his composure and coolly placed the ball past the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Then there's the breakthrough in last Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Maribor. Salah opened the scoring at the start of the second half with an intuitive finish, guiding the ball past goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic with the outside of his left leg after 49 long minutes of deadlock. Shortly after, he should have doubled Liverpool's lead when he connected with an Alberto Moreno cross but, from point-blank range, he headed over.

Perhaps the best example of all comes with how, after converting a crucial stoppage-time penalty to send Egypt to their first World Cup in 28 years, Jürgen Klopp made Salah his first-choice spot-kick taker. Salah had shown he can cope with “unbelievable” pressure, the Liverpool manager said, but a fortnight later, his attempt to put Liverpool ahead at home to a stubborn Huddersfield Town was easily saved.